Meritor higher after Freightliner brakes deal

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) announced today that EX+ L air disc brakes will be standard on all wheel positions for Daimler Trucks North America's Freightliner new Cascadia model beginning in Q2 of 2018.

"The leading performance of Meritor's EX+ L air disc brakes will complement DTNA's Detroit Assurance system as fleets look to improve safety through the adoption of advanced technology," says Meritor exec T.J. Reed.

"With standard position on Freightliner Cascadia models, Meritor has the opportunity to further collaborate with DTNA to deliver the best-performing, safest vehicles for end-user customers," he adds.

MTOR +2.44% premarket to $23.52.

