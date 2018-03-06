Nautilus updates on buybacks
Mar. 06, 2018 7:04 AM ETNautilus, Inc. (NLS)NLSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) announces that its board approved an additional $15M share repurchase program.
- The company's total authorization under existing buyback programs is now $30M.
- Nautilus has completed approximately $3.0M in total share repurchases under the $15M program announced in May of last year.
- Under the newly authorized program, shares of the company’s shares may be repurchased from time to time through February 21, 2020.
- Previously: Nautilus misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (March 5)