Nautilus updates on buybacks

Mar. 06, 2018 7:04 AM ETNautilus, Inc. (NLS)NLSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) announces that its board approved an additional $15M share repurchase program.
  • The company's total authorization under existing buyback programs is now $30M.
  • Nautilus has completed approximately $3.0M in total share repurchases under the $15M program announced in May of last year.
  • Under the newly authorized program, shares of the company’s shares may be repurchased from time to time through February 21, 2020.
