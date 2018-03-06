Glaxo's quadrivalent flu vaccine successful in late-stage study in young children

A Phase 3 clinical trial assessing the safety and efficacy of GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) Fluarix Tetra (inactivated quadrivalent influenza vaccine [IIV4]) in children aged six to 35 months met the two primary endpoints. The results were just published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Heath.

63.2% of children receiving Fluarix Tetra were protected against laboratory-confirmed moderate-to-severe influenza while 49.8% were protected against influenza of any severity.

In culture-confirmed influenza strains that matched the vaccine strains, the efficacy of Fluarix Tetra was 77.6% and 60.1%, respectively.

The data also showed that children receiving the vaccine utilized less healthcare services and maintained their daily activities, reducing by half the need for doctor visits, antibiotic use (shouldn't be used at all since influenza is caused by a virus), parental work absence and missed day care.

Fluarix Tetra is currently approved for use in more than 30 countries worldwide.