HQ'd in Plano, Texas, NexRev develops, manufactures and fabricates energy and facility management products and self-performs integration of HVAC, Electrical, Building Management Systems and Test and Balance services.

Main Street (NYSE:MAIN) and a co-investor partnered with the company management team on a minority recapitalization, with Main Street funding $24.3M in first-lien debt and equity.

Source: Press Release