$1B hit seen for GM and Ford from tariff plan

Analysts at Goldman Sachs crunched the numbers on what the impact would be on General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) if the proposed Trump Administration tariffs on steel and aluminum were enacted.

"Based on 2017 production mix, if the proposed tariff of 25% on imported steel translates into a similar magnitude of increase in steel prices, it would impact each firm by roughly $1 billion, representing 12% and 7% of their 2017 adjusted operating income, respectively," reads the firm's note issued today.

GS also thinks the development would be negative on margins for Oshkosk (NYSE:OSK) and Terex (NYSE:TEX).

