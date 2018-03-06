Ahold Delhaize updates on buybacks

  • Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:AHODF, OTCQX:ADRNY) discloses that it repurchased 429,617 of its shares in the period from February 26 to March 2.
  • The shares were repurchased at an average price of €17.98 per share for a total consideration of €7.7M.
  • The company says the repurchases were made as part of the €2B share buyback program announced last year.
  • The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 21,769,595 shares for a total consideration of €391.7M.
  • Source: Press Release
