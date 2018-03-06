Boeing faces new union petition

Boeing (NYSE:BA) workers at a factory in South Carolina are seeking union representation, about a year after the planemaker defeated a high-profile union drive at the facility.

The action also marks the third petition in less than three years filed by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

"The company will challenge this filing because we strongly believe that the IAM's attempt to isolate our flight line teammates is unreasonable and is prohibited by federal law," said Boeing's Joan Robinson-Berry.