Big banks maybe able to hold munis in regulatory cash buffer

A legislation expected to pass the Senate this week will allow large banks to hold state and local securities as part of their "high quality liquid asset buffer" - which is a regulatory requirement to fund bank operations for 30 days during a crisis.

This regulatory buffer was limited to cash and Treasury securities, but the addition of municipal bonds will allow banks to earn better returns while offering a generous tax advantage.

Critics argue the lack of liquidity of municipal securities defeats the purpose of holding the liquid assets.

Related Tickers:MUB, NVG, NEA, IIM, HYD, BBN, NUV, NAD, PML, NZF, NMZ, PMF, BAB, MAV, GBAB, VMO, LEO