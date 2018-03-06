Baird sees global growth lifting Domino's

Mar. 06, 2018 7:43 AM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)DPZBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Baird launches coverage on Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) with an Outperform rating.
  • The firm sees the pizza chain operator as "well-positioned" to capitalize on longer-term growth opportunities within the "sizable and fragmented global pizza category."
  • Baird's price target of $260 on Domino's reps 18% upside potential for shares from yesterday's closing price. The 52-week high on DPZ is $236.00.
