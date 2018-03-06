Morgan Stanley bullish on Mylan, sees 23% upside

Mar. 06, 2018 7:46 AM ETBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Morgan Stanley has upgraded Mylan N.V. to Overweight with a $50 (23% upside) price target. Analyst David Risinger likes the company's growth prospects versus peers citing pipeline catalysts (biosimilars) that should boost valuation.
  • He has not recommended Mylan since 2015. The stock is his only Overweight-rated call in the generics space.
  • Shares are up 2% premarket on light volume.
  • Source: Bloomberg
