Rio Tinto, former execs seek dismissal of SEC fraud charges

Mar. 06, 2018 7:50 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and two former top executives file for dismissal of civil fraud charges brought by the SEC because they say claims they tried to cover up a coal deal in Africa are “plainly wrong," Financial Times reports.
  • Lawyers acting for the company, former CEO Tom Albanese and former CFO Guy Elliott filed a consolidation motion overnight to have the case dismissed for U.S. federal court.
  • The lawyers argue that Rio wrote down the value of coal assets in Mozambique just 17 months after buying them for $3.7B, “a remarkably prompt impairment” given that drilling and resource feasibility tests can take years in the mining industry.
