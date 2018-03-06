Rio Tinto, former execs seek dismissal of SEC fraud charges
Mar. 06, 2018 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and two former top executives file for dismissal of civil fraud charges brought by the SEC because they say claims they tried to cover up a coal deal in Africa are “plainly wrong," Financial Times reports.
- Lawyers acting for the company, former CEO Tom Albanese and former CFO Guy Elliott filed a consolidation motion overnight to have the case dismissed for U.S. federal court.
- The lawyers argue that Rio wrote down the value of coal assets in Mozambique just 17 months after buying them for $3.7B, “a remarkably prompt impairment” given that drilling and resource feasibility tests can take years in the mining industry.