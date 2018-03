Baird reiterates Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at Outperform.

Analyst William Power says the iPhone positioning and market share remain strong and consistent with global trends.

The analyst thinks the Apple Watch will continue to gain share and that “early HomePod interest looks solid” despite Amazon’s lead with the Echo.

Apple shares are up 0.8% to $178.14.

