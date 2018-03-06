UPS tracks higher after Stifel upgrade

UPS (NYSE:UPS) breaks higher after Stifel Nicolaus upgrades the shipper to Buy from Hold on its view that shares have been oversold. Stifel assigns a price target of $121 to UPS.

The analyst team points to the strong underlying package and freight businesses at UPS and attractive dividend.

Investors wanting to buy UPS at an even lower level could wait until this summer when the company is expected to go into negotiations with the Teamsters and some volatility could pop up.