T2 Biosystems nabs $2M grant to support test development

CARB-X, a public-private partnership focused on early development antibacterial R&D, awards up to $2M to T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) to accelerate the development of rapid tests to identify bacterial pathogens and resistance markers in whole blood.

The new tests, focused on blood-borne pathogens on the CDC's antibiotic resistance threat list, are aimed at detecting 20 additional bacterial species and resistance targets.

T2 will receive $1.1M initially with another $0.9M available based on the achievement of certain milestones.