South Africa's economy grew by 3.1% Q/Q in 4Q17 from a revised figure of 2.3% in 3Q17% largely driven by a recovery in agriculture.

GDP rose 1.5% on an unadjusted y/y in the 4Q17, compared with a revised 1.3% in the previous three months.

Analyst expected a growth of 1.8% Q/Q, 1.4% Y/Y.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: EZA