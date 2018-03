Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updates on the progress of its plans to sell stores to Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA).

The company says it has transferred 1,651 stores and related assets to Walgreens and brought in proceeds of $3.6B for the sales.

Rite Aid is using the funds to lower its debt obligations.

The drugstore chain expects to complete the transfer process of all 1,932 stores in the spring of 2018.

RAD +1.03% premarket to $1.97.

Source: Press Release