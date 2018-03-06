Baytex Energy +14% after strong Q4 results

Baytex Energy Trust (NYSE:BTE) +13.8% premarket after Q4 earnings come in surprisingly strong and revenues rise 29% Y/Y to a better than expected C$302M.

BTE says it delivered adjusted funds flow of $106M ($0.45/basic share) in Q4, up 37% over the prior-year quarter, and $348M ($1.48/basic share) for FY 2017, up 26% over 2016.

Q4 production totaled ~69.5K boe/day (81% oil and natural gas liquids), up 7% Y/Y, and 70.2K boe/day for FY 2017, exceeding the high end of guidance, with capex of $326M, in line with annual guidance.

BTE says 2018 production guidance is unchanged at 68K-72K boe/day, with planned capex of $325M-$375M.

Year-end 2017 proved plus probable reserves rose by 6% Y/Y to 432M boe, with 201% production replacement.