Bioverativ launches late-stage development of BIVV009 in rare blood disease

Dosing is underway in a Phase 3 program assessing Bioverativ's (NASDAQ:BIVV) BIVV009 in patients with cold agglutinin disease (CAgD); a rare autoimmune disorder in which the body's immune system destroys red blood cells.

Two parallel studies, CARDINAL and CADENZA, will be conducted. The estimated primary completion dates are June 2019 and December 2019, respectively. There are no approved therapies for the disease.

Breakthrough Therapy- and Orphan Drug-tagged BIVV0090 is a monoclonal antibody designed to target the root cause of CAgD by blocking the C1 complex in the complement pathway. The complement system is a part of the immune system that enhances (complements) the ability of antibodies to remove pathogens and cellular debris.