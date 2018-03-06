Airbus sets services, productivity goals
Mar. 06, 2018 8:25 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSY)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) has set a goal of tripling services revenues from its commercial aircraft business to $10B within seven years and sharply reducing the number of times its jets are stranded on the ground for technical reasons, Reuters reports.
- It also targets measures worth €450M in 2018 to improve productivity and has told staff that reducing recurring costs on its newest jets - the A320neo and A350 - remains a battle.