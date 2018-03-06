Sergio opens the door again for Fiat M&A

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) CEO Sergio Marchionne is holding court on the sidelines of the Geneva Motor Show.

Marchionne, a long-term advocate of M&A in the automobile sector, wants interested parties to talk to Fiat about a merger after the company finishes off its 2018 business plan, per Bloomberg.

The talkactive exec tips that reps from Geely Automobile Holdings (OTCPK:GELYY, OTCPK:GELYF) have already met with Fiat management without any conclusions being drawn.

Fiat's stable of auto brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati and Ram Trucks.

On a side topic, Marchionne said that he would like auto execs to sit down with President Trump to resolve trade issues.