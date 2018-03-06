Clearside Bio launches late-stage study of suprachoroidal CLS-TA for RVO-associated macular edema; shares up 4% premarket

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) is up 4% premarket on average volume on the heels of its announcement that the first patient has been enrolled in a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating suprachoroidal CLS-TA (triamcinolone acetonide), in combination with an intravitreally administered anti-VEGF agent, for the treatment of patients with macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

The primary endpoint of the 460-subject study, called TOPAZ, is the proportion of patients who achieve at least a 15-letter improvement in visual acuity at week 8 from baseline. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is July 2020.