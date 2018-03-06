Boston Omaha announces sale of 3.3M shares of class A common stock

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) issued and sold 3.3M shares of Class A Common Stock for an aggregate purchase price of $76.89M, or $23.30 per share.

The Company expects to use the proceeds for further acquisition of businesses to be owned by its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Link Media Outdoor and General Indemnity Group.

The company may also expand its investment in certain currently existing minority holdings in Logic Commercial Real Estate and Dream Finders Homes, as well as potential new acquisitions and other investment opportunities.

