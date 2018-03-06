Logitech CEO says large acquisition unlikely, discusses guidance

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell says the company will look at acquisitions, but large deals aren’t likely.

Darrell, to Reuters: “We look at everything. We look at hundreds of things every year, most of them are small technology bolt-ons. But I would say when you get to the really big numbers it drops the probability factor dramatically because there are so many factors involved.”

The CEO also says Logitech didn’t aim too low on its FY19 guidance, which expects high single-digit sales growth. The company lifted its FY18 guidance twice.

Darrell is confident in Logitech’s hardware capability and the addition of software capability.

Logitech shares are up 1.3% premarket to $39.87.

