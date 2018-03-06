International Paper stirs up the packaging sector

Keep an eye on International Paper (NYSE:IP) after the company's takeover overture to Smurfit Kappa was soundly rejected.

Stephens thinks the development is an indication of a "peak" in the sector and reminds that International Paper has a long history of striking deals at the top of a cycle.

Jefferies sees a "realistic possibility" that IP comes back to Smurfit for talks.

Other paper/packaging stocks of interest off the IP news include Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG), KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS), Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) and WestRock (NYSE:WRK). Of course, KapStone and Packing Corp are scheduled to close on their merger later this year.