Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (88% upside) price target at Needham.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) initiated with Outperform rating and $90 (18% upside) price target at BMO Capital Markets.

Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) initiated with Market Perform rating and $249 (15% upside) price target at BMO.

iRhythm (NASDAQ:IRTC) initiated with Outperform rating and $76 (19% upside) price target at BMO.

Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) upgraded to Buy with a $3.50 (133% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) downgraded to Neutral with a $12 (13% downside risk) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim.