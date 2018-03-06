Chevron reaffirms cash flow growth guidance

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says it expects to increase its free cash flow in 2018 and beyond, which it says would put it in a position to resume its share buyback program.

In a presentation at its annual security analyst meeting in New York, CVX also forecasts cash generation of ~$14B this year and upstream cash margin growing by $1-$2/bbl through 2020.

CVX slightly revises its three-year annual capital spending guidance to $18B-$20B from $18B expected this year.

CVX foresees a liquefied natural gas supply market oversupply in the medium term; with respect to global LNG demand, it expects a supply gap to develop by ~2025.