China to open market for foreign investors

  • China plans to open market for foreign investors this year, with a focus on lowering investment barriers for the service sector and relaxing ownership limits in certain sectors, the state planner said on Tuesday.
  • The remarks come as a reassurance for international investors who are eager to expand in the multi-trillion-dollar financial sector but have long been frustrated by regulations and the slow pace of market reforms.
  • China said it would enhance the limit on foreign ownership in joint-venture firms involved in the futures, securities and funds markets, but unsure when the rules would be effective.
  • China is facing relatively large external pressure in attracting foreign direct investments (NYSE:FDI) this year due to uncertainties in the global investment environment, according to the commerce ministry with January FDI rising 0.3% Y/Y after following a decline of 9.2% in December.
  • Source: Investing.com
