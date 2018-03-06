Freedom Leaf signs definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire IRIE CBD formulator

Freedom Leaf (OTCQB:FRLF) signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Irie CBD Product Line, including all: assets, trademarks, formulating equipment, formulas and products for $0.4M in cash and ~1.8M shares of common stock valued at $0.23 per share with an anticipated closing date of April 15th.

In addition to the Irie CBD line and associated assets and trademarks, the acquisition also includes the product lines, websites and other assets of: Earth Born, Inc., a California corporation; Earth Born, Inc., a Delaware corporation; Irie Living, a California nonprofit mutual benefit corporation, and Genesis Media Works, LLC, a Utah limited liability company doing business as “Terra’s Way,” “Irie Hemp Company,” and “Earth Born Botanicals”.

Clifford Perry, CEO and Co-Founder of Freedom Leaf, commented, “In addition to the revenue generation and processing capabilities resulting from this acquisition, Freedom Leaf hopes to be able to utilize the established name of Irie CBD to market the Hempology CBD.”

Press Release