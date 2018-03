Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC) +1.9% premarket after disclosing receipt of notice from CFIUS clearing its merger with Japanese chemical maker Kuraray (OTCPK:KURRF), determining that there are no unresolved national security concerns.

CCC will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuraray, which agreed in September to buy the company for $21.50/share.

Receipt of CFIUS clearance was one of the final conditions to the merger, and the merger looks set for completion on March 9.