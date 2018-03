Worried about falling behind the inflation curve, Dallas Fed President says the central bank needs to get back to hiking rates ASAP, and can decide later how many moves ought to be made this year.

"The history of overshooting full employment in the United States and having a soft landing is not a long history,” says Kaplan in a CNBC appearance.

His base case for the moment remains at three rate hikes in 2018. Kaplan isn't a FOMC voter this year.