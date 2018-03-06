Sell-siders defend GlycoMimetics amidst sell-off; shares down 20% premarket

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) slumps 20% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement yesterday after the close detailing the design of a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating GMI-1271 in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

Investors are heading for the exits in apparent response to the overall survival (OS) endpoint, a higher bar compared to a remission rate endpoint such as overall response rate (ORR). The more stringent objective virtually eliminates the possibility for an accelerated filing.

Stifel (BUY/$23) says the OS endpoint shouldn't increase the execution risk but acknowledges that the time to launch will be extended, adding that the current weakness is a buying opportunity. SunTrust (BUY/$32) concurs.

Cowen (BUY) says the study design will likely mean a six-to-nine-month delay in the filing of the marketing application but believes the dataset will be more robust.

Previously: GlycoMimetics sets design of pivotal study of GMI-1271 in AML (March 5)