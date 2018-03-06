Ciena +6% on Q1 beats, in-line guidance

Ciena (NASDAQ:CIEN) gains 6% premarket on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Q2 guidance from conference call includes in-line revenue of $710M to $740M (consensus: $720.79M) and gross margin in the low to mid 40% range.

Revenue by Segment: Total Networking, $496M (+77% Y/Y); Total Software and Software-Related Services, $53.5M (+8%); Total Global Services, $96.6M (+15%).

Key metrics: Products revenue, $525.61M (+4% Y/Y); Services revenue, $120.53M (+5%); gross margin, 42.6% (-2%); operating expenses, $234.4M (+4%); operating margin, 6.3% (-2.2%); adjusted EBITDA, $61.8M (-12%); cash and equivalents, $986.8M; cash flow from operations, $35.7M; FCF, $10M; average days’ sales outstanding, 77; accounts receivable, $553.7M; inventories, $255.3M; total debt, $937.4M.

Press release

Previously: Ciena beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (March 6)