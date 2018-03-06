Hamilton Beach Brands and Bartesian enter into an exclusive multi-year agreement

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) entered into an exclusive multi-year distribution agreement with Bartesian to sell, market and distribute Bartesian-branded products.

The company will begin distribution of Bartesian products in 4Q18 and will sell throughout the United States and Canada at select retailers. The products will also be available to through Bartesian.com.

"We always strive to bring new and innovative products to consumers and are excited to introduce a consistent and high-quality option for creating cocktails at home," said Scott Tidey, senior vice president sales and marketing, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. "We look forward to our collaboration with Bartesian to sell and market this product that perfectly blends functionality and fun."

Press Release