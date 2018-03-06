McDonald's fresh beef Quarter Pounders are here

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) says it has added fresh beef to Quarter Pounders at about 3.5K restaurants in the U.S. already, and expects fresh beef at about 14K locations by early May.

McDonald’s U.S President Chris Kempczinski calls the fresh beef switch the most significant change to restaurant operations since the company launched All-Day breakfast.

The long-awaited introduction isn't expected to slow down lines in stores or at drive-thru windows. Analysts have been somewhat divided on the expected impact on store sales and if new customers will be drawn in from other hamburger options (WEN, QSR, SONC]], SHAK, HABT, JACK).