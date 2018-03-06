KBW upgrades both TD Ameritrade and E*Trade
Mar. 06, 2018 9:51 AM ETE*TRADE Financial, LLC (ETFC)ETFC, AMTD-OLDBy: Omer I., SA News Editor
- Normalized levels of volatility, high consumer confidence, and strong economic growth are a positive for these electronic brokerages according to KBW analyst Kyle Voigt.
- The potential takeover of E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) by TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) is possible and Voigt thinks it can lead to strong EPS growth in the combined company.
- Voigt upgrades both to Outperform from Market Perform.
- Source: Bloomberg