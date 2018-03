The common wisdom is that leveraged loans (where the paper is generally floating rate) are preferable to junk bonds in times of rising rates. That's been correct thus far this year, and Goldman credit strategist Lotfi Karoui says the trend should continue alongside more rate hikes this year.

Source: Bloomberg's Lara Wieczezynski

