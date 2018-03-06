Trump tariffs 'a black day for the world,' says BHP CEO Mackenzie

Pres. Trump’s plans to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports mark “a black day for the world and business,” BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) CEO Andrew Mackenzie tells a business summit in Sydney.

“I am worried about this sentiment shift that people all around the world might suddenly say that free trade isn’t good for the world, and that would be particularly bad for a trading company like BHP,” Mackenzie says.

Mackenzie also says he hopes to see the U.S. and China work more closely together despite ongoing conflict.