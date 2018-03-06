Microsoft signs solar power agreement in India

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) signs an agreement to purchase 3MW of solar-powered electricity from Atria Power in India.

The power will supply 80% of the electricity needs of a new office in Bangalore.

The agreement is Microsoft’s first solar power deal in India. Last week, the company announced plans to buy solar energy output in Singapore.

Microsoft shares are up 0.7% to $94.27.

