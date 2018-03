After a solid six months in which the stock rose 75% , GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is down 2.9% as BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades to Neutral, seeing full valuation.

Benefits from deals and U.S. tax reform legislation are now priced in, says analyst Nat Schindler.

Competition worries may be overstated since there's room for multiple winners in online food delivery, he writes, but those concerns could weigh on the stock.

Schindler has a price target of $102, implying 3% upside.