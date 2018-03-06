Opposite analyst calls on PACCAR
Mar. 06, 2018 9:48 AM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)PCARBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- There are dueling analysts on PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR).
- Longbow Research upgrades the truck manufacturer to a Buy rating from Neutral after factoring in strong Class 8 truck demand and the recent dip in share price.
- It's a different story over at Morgan Stanley, where the analyust team starts off coverage on PACCAR with an Underweight rating due to the limited upside it sees for truck makers.
- Shares of PACCAR are up 1.80% in early trading to $70.12.
- Sources: MarketWatch, Bloomberg