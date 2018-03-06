Opposite analyst calls on PACCAR

Mar. 06, 2018 9:48 AM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)PCARBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • There are dueling analysts on PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR).
  • Longbow Research upgrades the truck manufacturer to a Buy rating from Neutral after factoring in strong Class 8 truck demand and the recent dip in share price.
  • It's a different story over at Morgan Stanley, where the analyust team starts off coverage on PACCAR with an Underweight rating due to the limited upside it sees for truck makers.
  • Shares of PACCAR are up 1.80% in early trading to $70.12.
  • Sources: MarketWatch, Bloomberg
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.