Stocks open higher, helped by potential Korea talks

Stocks start modestly higher, with sentiment getting a boost from encouraging headlines that North Korea may be willing to discuss ending its nuclear program in exchange for the safety of its regime; S&P and Dow +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.4% .

The upbeat investment tone also is helped by congressional Republicans' pushback against Pres. Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which have prompted fears of a trade war.

European bourses are broadly higher following yesterday's U.S. gains, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.7% , Germany's DAX +0.6% and France's CAC +0.5% ; Asian markets close sharply higher, with Japan's Nikkei +1.8% and China's Shanghai Composite +1% .

In U.S. corporate news, Target -3.8% after reporting slightly worse than expected Q4 earnings.

Most of the 11 S&P 500 sectors are higher in the early going, with technology ( +0.5% ) among the top performers.

U.S. Treasury prices have ticked back up to their flatlines following earlier losses, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note unchanged at 2.88%.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures -0.1% at $62.54/bbl.

Still ahead: factory orders