BofAML adds NetApp to top stock list; shares +2.7%

Bank of America Merrill Lynch adds NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to its US 1 list, a list of top U.S. stocks on market share.

Analyst Wamsi Mohan sees a long cycle of sustained top-line growth partly due to strength and conversion in the All-Flash Arrays arm, which should outgrow the market this year.

The analyst estimates that NetApp held 21.5% (+340bps) of the AFA market in Q4. Dell’s (NYSE:DVMT) market share fell 610bps in the period, and HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) fell 150bps.

Firm expects the April 5 investor day to serve as a catalyst with FY19 and long-term targets that could “clarify” the company’s cloud opportunity.

Rating maintained at Buy with a $74 price target.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.