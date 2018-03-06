SCYNEXIS prices $30M equity offering; shares down 19%

Thinly traded nano cap SCYNEXIS (SCYX -19.2% ) slumps on almost a 5x surge in volume in reaction to its public offering of stock and warrants at $1.69.

Specifically, the offering is 17,751,500 shares of common stock and two series of warrants to purchase up to 21,301,800 shares of common.

Series 1 warrants, with a one-term term, entitle holders to purchase up to 13,313,625 common shares at $1.85.

Series 2 warrants, with a five-year term, entitle holders to purchase up to 7,988,175 common shares at $2.00.

Yesterday's close was $1.69.