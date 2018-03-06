Weakness at Ascena Retail dings other apparel names

Ascena Retail (ASNA -4.5% ) falls after a high level of clearance activity and weakness with the Ann Taylor business dragged on Q4 results.

The poor report from Ascena is impacting some other apparel names. Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) -1.3% , Sequentual Brands (NASDAQ:SQBG) -1.3% , Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) -1% and New York & Company (NYSE:NWY) -2% are all lower in early trading.

Previously: Ascena Retail Group misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (March 5)

Previously: Margins disappoint at Ascena Retail (March 5)