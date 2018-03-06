Reuters: Glencore's talks to sell cobalt to Chinese firm falter on price

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) is in talks to sell ~25% of its cobalt production in a one-year deal to Chinese firm GEM, but price is a sticking point, Reuters reports.

GEM has not yet signed a contract for this year with Glencore, which was offering a price with a fixed instead of a percentage discount to the monthly average from trade publication Metal Bulletin, according to the report.

Glencore is the world’s top producer of cobalt, and has said it would produce ~39K metric tons this year, or ~35% of the global supply estimated at 110K metric tons.