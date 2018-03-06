Report: Gary Cohn to leave the White House if tariffs are confirmed

The president is telling his people that the White House's chief economic advisor Gary Cohn will quit if proposed tariffs come to pass, according to Bloomberg.

Not going quietly, Cohn has been making use of his rolodex - urging heads of affected companies to try and sway President Trump.

"People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision," tweeted the president this morning. "I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!"