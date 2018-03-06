CVS debt sale = bond market Super Bowl

It's looking like one of the largest corporate-debt offerings ever as CVS Health kicks off fundraising for its $67.5B acquisition of Aetna.

While yields are still relatively low, it's been a rough year for the bond market, with not just benchmark Treasury rates on the rise, but corporate spreads moving higher as well (at least in part due to anticipation of this massive deal).

CVS is selling a mixture of fixed and floating-rate paper, and the longest portion - 30-year bonds - is expected to yield in the area 215 basis points over comparable Treasurys.

ETFs: LQD, CORP, CSI, CRED, QLTA, FCOR, CBND, VTC, IBD, IGIH, IGEB, MLQD, WFIG, CWAI, IBDS