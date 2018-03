The FDA grants 510(k) clearance for Amedica's (AMDA +33.5% ) Valeo C+CsC with Lumen Interbody Fusion Device composite spinal fusion implant.

The core of the device is called CsC (Cancellous structured Ceramic), the first structural porous bioceramic available in a medical implant. The company says it can achieve a success rate of spinal fusion on par with bone autograft, the gold standard.

The device is also available in Europe.