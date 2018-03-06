Adamis Pharma's Symjepi performs well in human factors study; shares up 1%

Results from an 82-subject human factors study assessing the ability of trained and untrained people to safely use Adamis Pharmaceuticals' (ADMP +0.7% ) emergency allergic reaction med Symjepi (epinephrine) Prefilled Syringe showed that it was easily and correctly used.

Half of the participants (n=41) were trained to use Symjepi and half were not. The process required to safely use the product was divided into five steps: (1) open the case; (2) retrieve prefilled syringe; (3) remove needle cap; (4) insert needle into the thigh and (5) press the plunger until it stops.

All participants (n=82/82) performed steps 1 - 3 successfully. 93% (n=77/82) performed step 4 successfully and 99% (n=81/82) performed step 5 successfully.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronald Moss says, “Human factor studies are important to support the safe and effective use of epinephrine devices used in the treatment of anaphylaxis. This prospective human factor study for this epinephrine device supports the ease and correct use of Symjepi for the acute treatment of anaphylaxis. Symjepi is a newly approved epinephrine syringe for the treatment of anaphylaxis and should provide a good cost-effective user-friendly alternative to current auto-injectors.”

