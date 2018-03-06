Aeromexico renews strategic partnership with Sabre

Sabre Corporation (SABR -0.7% ) renewed its partnership with Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAF), with an emphasis on meeting the airline's evolving business and technology needs while providing access to new capabilities across retailing, distribution and fulfillment.

"As we started discussing the future of our relationship with Sabre, we recognized that we were looking for a true business partner, not just a technology provider. They worked with us to achieve essential objectives, inclusive of digital transformation and personalized product offerings that are driving increased ancillary revenues," said Anko van der Werff, Aeromexico's chief revenue officer. "Sabre has proven that they are committed and able to be the strategic partner we're looking for. Both companies will benefit from the renewed relationship.".

"The industry faces constant change. Carriers expect to leverage new and innovative technologies that amplify the travel experience and drive incremental growth through better retailing and distribution," said Dave Shirk, president of Sabre Airline Solutions. "Our technology strategy and renewed collaboration with Aeromexico will support their aggressive e-commerce transformation and improve their ability to compete domestically and internationally."

